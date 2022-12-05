Exclusive: Man Utd’s internal Gakpo talks, Arsenal waiting on transfer decision – Fabrizio Romano

Hey guys! Welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – remember to SUBSCRIBE if you want this in your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

AC Milan are close to completing the signing of Marco Sportiello as their new backup goalkeeper on a free transfer for next season. Deal would be valid starting from June 1. Sportiello will join from Atalanta to replace Tatarusanu as Maignan remains first goalkeeper.

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus and those close to him are still waiting for official communication on the injury, we need to wait for details.

At the moment there are no contacts with Reims or with Folarin Balogun’s agents to recall him, we will see if it changes but this is not the case now.

Barcelona

Both Barcelona and Manchester United were interested in Thomas Meunier last August but there was no chance to agree on deal with Borussia Dortmund. The problem was not on player’s side but on club’s side, as BVB wanted to keep him.

Bayern Munich

Matthijs de Ligt: “It’s amazing, I’m having a really nice time at Bayern. I feel already at home.”

Belgium

There’s been a lot said about in-fighting in the Belgian World Cup squad, but it’s quite normal to hear these things when a team under-performs.

Honestly I’ve no idea if it’s true that they took early flights back from Qatar… all people close to Belgium players deny those stories but I’m not following their national team closely so I’m not sure about flights or similar.

For sure the situation around the squad was tense in some moments this month, but I think it’s absolutely normal and common in football when you don’t get results you want.

Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham’s 2022 in numbers so far:

10 total goals

4 total assists

1 World Cup goal

1 World Cup assist

… a world class talent!

Brazil

Brazil coach Tite confirms Neymar is available to return against South Korea: “Yes, he will be available. He will train with us this afternoon, if everything goes well, he will play.”

Chelsea

Raheem Sterling’s home was raided by armed invaders on Saturday, while his partner and young children were in the house. Raheem’s hugely committed to England but wanted to go home, with the support of Gareth Southgate, the FA and all his teammates. He will decide if or when he returns to the England squad.

Matthijs de Ligt: “Chelsea interest last summer? I didn’t speak to them. It wasn’t close with me but maybe it was with the clubs. I didn’t speak to Chelsea this summer.”

England

Gareth Southgate: “Sterling is flying back to England. He needs time with his family to deal with it and I don’t want to put him under any pressure to deal with it. Will Sterling return? I don’t know. The priority for him at the moment is to be with his family.”

France

Kylian Mbappe was on fire for France against Poland yesterday, booking Les Bleus’ place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

He now has 9 World Cup goals in two editions of the tournament – that’s more than legends as Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Thierry Henry, Rivaldo, and more. It’s the same number of goals as Lionel Messi, but with having played in three fewer World Cups than the Argentinian star.

Still only 23 years old, still so much more to come.

Special mention as well to Olivier Giroud, who is now France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals. The AC Milan striker moved ahead of the legendary Thierry Henry after the opening goal against Poland.