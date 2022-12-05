Tottenham have had something of a long-standing interest in Lille striker Jonathan David, but it remains to be seen if he’s still a top transfer target for them.

Spurs have Harry Kane approaching the final year of his contract, so there could be some sense in tracking someone like David in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano describing the talented 22-year-old as someone who could be a “great solution” for the north London giants in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Daily Briefing.

David has shone in Ligue 1 and also made a decent impression with Canada at the 2022 World Cup, and it would be exciting to see him playing in the Premier League in the near future.

One imagines resolving Kane’s future will be Spurs’ number one priority, but David could surely be one to watch in the transfer market in the weeks and months to come.

“Jonathan David has made it clear he wants to play in the Premier League, so where could the Lille striker end up?” Romano wrote.

“At the moment there are no conversations or contacts between Spurs and Lille or Jonathan David’s agents.

“Tottenham were informed on David one year ago but it’s still quiet now. I think he’d be great solution for many clubs, including Tottenham; he’s a very good striker.”