Liverpool “are frontrunners” for £130m transfer as Reds star has “great friendship” with player

Liverpool are reportedly the frontrunners for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, along with Real Madrid.

According to Ben Jacobs, the Reds have done most of the legwork to try to get into the front of the queue for Bellingham’s signature, while the player’s friendship with his fellow England World Cup star Jordan Henderson could also be key.

Bellingham has been a joy to watch for Dortmund in recent times and is also showing his world class potential for England in Qatar, with the 19-year-old clearly looking like he’d do a great job at Liverpool.

See below for Jacobs’ latest update on the England international’s future…

LFC fans will certainly hope the Henderson connection proves useful, but at the same time it’s also hard to imagine them paying quite that much money for one player.

Jude Bellingham in action for England
We don’t tend to see Liverpool splash the cash too often, though they have made some exceptions with big names like Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, and Darwin Nunez.

Bellingham looks like he’d be well worth the investment, as he could form the heartbeat of Jurgen Klopp’s side for many years to come.

