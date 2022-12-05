Jurgen Klopp will do everything to sign 22-year-old World Cup star

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

The 22-year-old has been in impeccable form for the Dutch outfit, and he has scored 10 goals and picked up two assists so far this season.

The Ghana international has been quite impressive in the World Cup as well, scoring twice in three appearances.

His performances have caught the attention of clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool.

The report from Fichajes claims that Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Ajax star and he is prepared to do everything to sign the 22-year-old for the Reds.

It is no secret that Liverpool will need to improve their attacking options and Kudus could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 22-year-old can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as a centre-forward. His versatility will be an added bonus for Liverpool if he joins them.

After the departure of Sadio Mane, Liverpool are lacking in goals in the final third and the arrival of the Ajax star could solve that problem.

Kudus is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. A world-class manager like Klopp could get the best out of him and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The opportunity to join Liverpool could be a tempting proposition for the young attacker and it will be interesting to see if the Reds come forward with a concrete offer for him in the coming weeks.

Ajax have already sold a number of key players at the start of the season, and it seems quite unlikely that they will sanction the departure of another key player in January.