“Not on at the moment” – Journalist rules out star sealing Man United transfer in January

Leeds United FC Manchester United FC
Dean Jones has spoken about the latest on the future of impressive young Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams.

The USA international has performed well since moving to the Premier League in the summer, having previously caught the eye in his time in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig.

This now seems to be sparking transfer rumours about Adams and where he could go next, as it certainly looks like the 23-year-old has it in him to play for a bigger club playing in Europe and competing for trophies.

Still, Jones has told Give Me Sport that he does not expect Adams to be heading to Manchester United in January, suggesting instead that the player will wait until the summer to assess his options.

“A move to Manchester United is not on at the moment. That’s not one that is active at all,” Jones said.

“From what I’m told, he’s going to see out the season and probably see what lands after that point.

Tyler Adams of Leeds United
“But it won’t surprise me at all to see him being linked with some big moves at the end of the season.”

It will be interesting to see if United end up being one of the clubs in for Adams, as it does look like he could strengthen them in what has been a problem position for a while.

It’s easy to imagine Adams could be an upgrade on Scott McTominay, while Casemiro is probably not the most long-term option due to his age, even if he’s started well at Old Trafford.

