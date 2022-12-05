Liverpool name 33 player squad for important mid-season matches with some exciting inclusions

Liverpool are travelling to Dubai for their mid-season training camp as the Reds prepare for a big second half to their campaign.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have had a tough start to their season, which has been very underwhelming, but the Premier League giants showed some signs of life just before the break.

Liverpool are sixth in the Premier League table and their second-place finish in their Champions League group means they face the daunting task of Real Madrid in the next round

The Premier League club departed for the United Arab Emirates on Monday afternoon and will face Olympique Lyonnais and AC Milan in two matches in the Dubai Super Cup during the World Cup break.

Liverpool fans will be delighted to see the inclusion of Luis Diaz in the squad as he returns to fitness and some of the youngsters, such as the highly-rated 17-year-old Ben Doak.

The full squad list can be seen below:

Adrian, Kelleher, Davies, Mrozek, Pitaluga, Salah, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Robertson, Carvalho, Bajcetic, Phillips, Gordon, Keita, Matip, Gomez, Jota, Arthur, Diaz, Thiago, Firmino, Chambers, Quansah, Clark, Frauendorf, Stewart, Doak, Cain, Corness.