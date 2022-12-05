Liverpool star has become indispensable for England, says pundit

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson now looks like he’s made himself indispensable for England manager Gareth Southgate, according to CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore.

The Reds captain did not necessarily look like he’d be a starter for England at this World Cup, but he started the game against Senegal yesterday, scoring the opening goal in a convincing 3-0 win.

Henderson has worked his way back into the England starting line up and Collymore now believes he’s done enough to make himself undroppable.

Responding to the performance against Senegal, Collymore said: “Overall, a good performance, 8/10. Went toe-to-toe against their physicality, stayed calm, the drive from Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Jordan Henderson, who may well now be indispensable as babysitter-in-chief to Bellingham and Rice.

“Another step up against France, but they won’t fancy playing us with 15 goals in the bag and only two goals conceded.”

England will take on France on Saturday in the quarter-finals, in what looks like being a fascinating encounter between two of the best teams in the tournament.

It will be interesting to see if Henderson does end up keeping his place, and what other changes Southgate might feel he has to make to stifle the threat of Kylian Mbappe and co.