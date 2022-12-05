Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson seemed adamant that Jude Bellingham would not be joining Real Madrid when a fan came up to them in Qatar.

Henderson and Bellingham are proving two of England’s key players at this winter’s World Cup, and one imagines there are plenty of Liverpool fans out there hoping they’ll be linking up together at Anfield in the near future.

It seems Henderson certainly doesn’t want Bellingham at the Bernabeu though…

Hendo tells a Real Madrid fan straight up that he’s not having Bellingham going to Madrid ?? pic.twitter.com/SMtWFCREuI — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) December 5, 2022

Bellingham is currently at Borussia Dortmund, where he’s shone as one of the finest young players in world football, and it would truly be exciting to see this elite talent back in English football.

Liverpool could certainly benefit from the 19-year-old coming in as a long-term successor to the likes of Henderson as Jurgen Klopp’s squad looks in need of a revamp.