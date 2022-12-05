Video: Liverpool star’s intriguing reaction when fan begs Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson seemed adamant that Jude Bellingham would not be joining Real Madrid when a fan came up to them in Qatar.

Henderson and Bellingham are proving two of England’s key players at this winter’s World Cup, and one imagines there are plenty of Liverpool fans out there hoping they’ll be linking up together at Anfield in the near future.

It seems Henderson certainly doesn’t want Bellingham at the Bernabeu though…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea handed boost in pursuit of England international ahead of next summer
“Not on at the moment” – Journalist rules out star sealing Man United transfer in January
Newcastle winger seeking imminent exit next month – could join Prem club

Bellingham is currently at Borussia Dortmund, where he’s shone as one of the finest young players in world football, and it would truly be exciting to see this elite talent back in English football.

Liverpool could certainly benefit from the 19-year-old coming in as a long-term successor to the likes of Henderson as Jurgen Klopp’s squad looks in need of a revamp.

More Stories Jordan Henderson Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.