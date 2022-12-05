Liverpool set to terminate star’s deal despite impressive start to the season

Liverpool are ready to terminate Marcelo Pitaluga’s loan deal with non-league outfit Macclesfield, despite the 19-year-old making a strong impression during the first half of the campaign.

The reason for this is said to be a result of the goalkeeper suffering ankle ligament damage and the Brazilian youngster will now return to his parent club Liverpool for treatment, reports Football Insider.

Pitaluga joined Macclesfield on loan this summer in order to gain more experience as Liverpool’s first two goalkeepers will play all of their matches.

The Premier League giants will now recall the goalkeeper from the club and look to loan him out again once he is recovered from his injury, which will likely be to a team playing at a higher level than Macclesfield.

Pitaluga was named in Liverpool’s 33-man squad for their mid-season training camp in Dubai, where the 19-year-old will continue to recover from his injury.

Liverpool will face Olympique Lyonnais and AC Milan in two matches in the Dubai Super Cup and the Brazilian might get some minutes if he is fit, after that, the Reds will try to find him a new club during the January transfer window.