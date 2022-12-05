Jamie Carragher explains why Liverpool’s owners will be anxious abut Jude Bellingham’s form

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heaped huge praise onto Jude Bellingham after his outstanding form for England at the World Cup so far.

The 19-year-old has been superb for Borussia Dortmund for some time now, but he’s really starting to establish himself as one of the very finest in the game with the way he’s taken this tournament by storm.

Carragher has compared Bellingham’s impact for England to the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen and Wayne Rooney in the past, and even suggested that the former Birmingham City teenager could eclipse the likes of Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes and Frank Lampard with his impact in the national team.

Still, the pundit also cautioned that the owners of Liverpool, as well as club chiefs for Manchester City and Real Madrid, might be a bit nervous about Bellingham’s World Cup form as it’s only going to increase his value and perhaps provoke a major bidding war for his signature next summer.

“There will be only three people in the world watching Bellingham in Qatar and feeling anxious – Florentino Perez, Sheikh Mansour and JW Henry. The owners of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool know they will be involved in an auction to get him,” Carragher wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

“We are watching the career of a freakishly good talent unfolding. It is frightening how good Bellingham is. If you were to build the prototype modern midfielder, he would be it. He has the physique and athleticism of a 27-year-old Gerrard, and has all the attributes you want in a footballer – tackling, passing, assisting and scoring.”

He added: “Bellingham’s potential has been recognised for a few years, so his emergence in the England team is no surprise. The level-headedness was apparent when he decided to leave English football for Germany – a brave move when he was only 17.

“To have captained the second biggest Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund, aged 19 further showed maturity beyond his years.

“But no one can be truly sure a player will thrive when put under such scrutiny and pressure as he has been in Qatar.”