Man United out of race for €150m superstar with Premier League rivals still pushing

Manchester United are out of the race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham whilst Premier League rivals Liverpool are still pushing to sign the England international.

The Reds have been tipped as the favourites to land the 19-year-old on many occasions but face fierce competition from European heavyweights Real Madrid, as well as other Premier League clubs, reports AS.

The Borussia Dortmund star is expected to leave Germany this summer and one place he will not end up is Old Trafford, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg.

Bellingham will cost his next club between €100-150m and Jurgen Klopp is said to still be pushing for the England international.

Update #Bellingham: As revealed in our show Transfer Update a few weeks ago and now confirmed: #MUFC has hardly any chance and is out of the race. Liverpool still in. Klopp and #LFC players still pushing. Dortmund would sell him in summer. Price tag: €100-150m. @SkySportDE ??????? — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 5, 2022

Bellingham has grown very close to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson during the World Cup and many Liverpool fans will see this as a good sign heading into next summer’s transfer window.

The 19-year-old would have been a great signing for Man United and would have formed a solid partnership with Casemiro in the Red Devils’ double pivot.

The Dortmund star is having a spectacular World Cup campaign and whether Dortmund now decide to ask for even more than the €150m will be seen in the near future.