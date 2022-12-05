Exclusive: Man United to hold internal talks over Cody Gakpo and other transfer targets in next few days

Manchester United are set to hold internal discussions over key elements of their January transfer plans in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils could do with making some changes to their attack this winter after the recent departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and Romano suggests PSV forward Cody Gakpo will be one of the names discussed by the club.

Gakpo is currently at the World Cup and is having a great tournament with the Dutch national team, so it’s easy to see why Man Utd would be keen on bringing him to Old Trafford as soon as possible.

It is not quite clear who else could be on their radar just yet, but that might become clearer after these internal talks take place.

“There will be internal discussions on the striker and on Gakpo in the next days and we will see how Man United will proceed,” Romano said.

Romano adds that Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future could be something United try to sort out this January, as he says they’re keen to find a solution for the out-of-favour right-back.

“It’s possible for Wan Bissaka to leave as Man United have been very clear: they want to find a solution for him, though it’s still too early to say where he is going.”