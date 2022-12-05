Exclusive: Manchester United & Barcelona wanted transfer of Bundesliga star in August

Manchester United and Barcelona were both interested in a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier back in August.

The Belgium international has had a fine career at the highest level, and could surely have been a useful addition for Man Utd or Barca, though Dortmund did not want to sell him, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Daily Briefing, exclusively for CaughtOffside.

United’s interest in Meunier makes sense as they have not used Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this season, which leaves them with only Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Barcelona, meanwhile, brought in Hector Bellerin on a free transfer, but may well have preferred Meunier, had he been available.

“Both Barcelona and Manchester United were interested in Thomas Meunier last August but there was no chance to agree on deal with Borussia Dortmund,” Romano said.

“The problem was not on player’s side but on club’s side, as BVB wanted to keep him.”

Romano has also explained that that Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future could be something United try to sort out this January, as he says they’re keen to find a solution for the out-of-favour right-back.

“It’s possible for Wan Bissaka to leave as Man United have been very clear: they want to find a solution for him, though it’s still too early to say where he is going.”

Still, it remains to be seen if MUFC could try again for Meunier any time soon.