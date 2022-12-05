Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United are interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to a report from Sun, the 21-year-old midfielder could cost around £60-£70 million at the end of the season.

The Ecuador international has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking to sign him.

The talented young midfielder joined Brighton for a fee of around £3 million in 2021 and he has established himself as a key player for the Seagulls since then.

Manchester United need to upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Caicedo would be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 21-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Chelsea need to find long-term replacements for Jorginho and N’Golo Kanté. Both players are expected to move on at the end of the season when their contract expires.

As for Newcastle, Eddie Howe is putting together a formidable squad and he has already brought in quality reinforcements over the last two windows.

Signing Caicedo would improve his midfield further, and the 21-year-old could be the ideal partner for Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of Newcastle’s midfield.

All three clubs have the financial resources to pull off the transfer, and it will be interesting to see where Caicedo ends up.

The youngster will probably be hoping to join a club with Champions League football and it remains to be seen whether the three clubs can finish in the top four this season.