Manchester United will have to pay £50m for 23-year-old World Cup ace

PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months.

The player was heavily linked with Leeds United in the summer, but he decided to stay at the Dutch club and he has been in fantastic form this season.

The 23-year-old had 13 goals and 17 assists across all competitions before heading to the World Cup. He has managed to impress during the marquee event so far.

Gakpo has three goals to his name in the World Cup and his price has shot up on the back of some impressive performances.

According to a report from Mirror, Manchester United remain interested in signing the player but they will have to pay a fee of around £50 million to secure his services.

The Dutch outfit were demanding a fee of around £25 million for Gakpo during the summer transfer window and Manchester United should have taken the opportunity and signed him back then.

Instead, they decided to spend a substantial amount of money on Brazilian winger Antony.

While the former Ajax ace has impressed at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, and Cody Gakpo would be a quality addition as well.

Manchester United have recently terminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract and they will need to bring in a reliable alternative.

They were fighting for a place in the top four and they cannot hope to achieve that with Marcus Rashford as the only reliable goalscorer.

Gakpo has proven himself to be a lethal option in the final third, and he could transform Manchester United’s attack during the second half of the season if the Premier League giants manage to sign him in January.