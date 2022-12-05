Newcastle winger seeking imminent exit next month – could join Prem club

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly looking set to sell Ryan Fraser in January.

The Scotland international hasn’t lived up to expectations in his time at St James’ Park, despite previously looking hugely impressive under Eddie Howe when they were also together at Bournemouth.

According to the Northern Echo, Fraser has now been identified as a player who could be on his way out of St James’ Park this winter as the club look to trim down their squad.

More Stories / Latest News
England stars ramp up home security following Raheem Sterling burglary
West Ham now willing to accept bids for 6ft 2in star
Video: Liverpool star’s intriguing reaction when fan begs Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

It’s claimed that Fraser would likely look to move to another Premier League club, though it’s not yet clear who.

More Stories Ryan Fraser

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.