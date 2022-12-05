Newcastle United are reportedly looking set to sell Ryan Fraser in January.

The Scotland international hasn’t lived up to expectations in his time at St James’ Park, despite previously looking hugely impressive under Eddie Howe when they were also together at Bournemouth.

According to the Northern Echo, Fraser has now been identified as a player who could be on his way out of St James’ Park this winter as the club look to trim down their squad.

It’s claimed that Fraser would likely look to move to another Premier League club, though it’s not yet clear who.