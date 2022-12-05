Neymar has become the third Brazilian player to score at three separate World Cup tournaments.

And he is among impressive company, as Pele and Ronaldo are the other two male players to have done it. It was his penalty against South Korea in his side’s 4-1 Round of 16 match that secured his name in the history books.

Neymar is the third Brazilian man to score at three different World Cups, after Pele and Ronaldo ? pic.twitter.com/nCdDegqaLd — GOAL (@goal) December 5, 2022

Between the two former forwards, they lifted all five of Brazil’s World Cups; three for Pele and two for Ronaldo.

The Paris Saint-Germain star hitting the record today may have been a positive sign for the Selecao’s chances of winning this year’s tournament. They are currently favourites too, and have looked ever-threatening on the pitch.

Brazil’s World Cup journey

Brazil have a mix of both youth and experience across the squad, including the likes of Dani Alves and Thiago Silva, compared to youngsters such as Vinicius Jr and Gabriel Martinelli.

They have so much quality that they can deploy a second starting lineup that is equally as strong as the first-choice team. The Selecao face Croatia on December 9 in their quarter-final tie.