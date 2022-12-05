South Korea’s manager Paulo Bento has resigned from the role following his side’s 4-1 loss to Brazil in the World Cup Round of 16.

He can leave with his head held high, though, as South Korea oversaw a triumphant campaign and went further than they likely imagined when grouped with Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana.

In the group stage, they picked up one win, one draw and one loss. The victory came against Euro 2016 winners Portugal and they held five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo to a lacklustre performance.

It was the first time they progressed to the Round of 16 in 12 years.

South Korea’s World Cup exit

Tonight they fell short when facing tournament favourites Brazil. The Selecao ran rampant in the first half and netted four goals in under 40 minutes.

Despite a second-half goal, South Korea were unable to pull off a comeback and went crashing out of the competition.