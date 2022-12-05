Reports from Spain suggest Real Madrid will not pay as much as the English clubs to sign Jude Bellingham next summer.

Earlier this year, the Englishman was expected to cost around £130 million, but the start of the 2022/2023 campaign is likely to have changed that significantly.

He has racked up nine goals and three assists for Borussia Dortmund so far this season, with five goal contributions coming in the Champions League.

As well as that, the 19-year-old made his debut on the world’s biggest stage representing England in the World Cup. In his first appearance, he scored the Three Lions’ opening goal of the tournament. He also assisted in their Round of 16 clash with Senegal, which helped secure their progression to the quarter-finals.

He is already regarded as a complete midfielder and is currently the most sought-after prospect in football.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been named as frontrunners for a potential deal in 2023, however Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all in the race.

Real Madrid may not match English clubs’ bids

According to SER Deportivos, the Premier League sides are willing to pay up to €150 million for the teenager, but Los Blancos would “not go that far”.

? @PacojoSER, en #UniversoMundial: "Los clubes ingleses están dispuestos a pagar 150 millones por Bellingham; el Madrid no llegaría a tanto" ? Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City y Real Madrid, principales interesados en hacerse con sus servicioshttps://t.co/UP5PoEHIFK pic.twitter.com/riBjRrmlvm — SER Deportivos (@SERDeportivos) December 5, 2022

Could the Birmingham-born talent be returning to England to prove his quality in the top flight?