Real Madrid have been targetting €70m Tottenham star since last summer

Real Madrid will be looking for a replacement for Marco Asensio next summer and one option is Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.

The South Korean footballer is admired by the La Liga giants and they have been targeting him since last summer, reports Todofichajes.

The report states that Real Madrid already contacted his agent last summer, simply to assess him moving to the Bernabeu, and the response from the South Korean star was said to be a positive one.

Marco Asensio is out of contract with Real next summer and has still not renewed with a new deal, therefore, should he leave the Madrid club could try and get Son to replace him.

Son is one of the best players in the Premier League and has been linked with a move away from Tottenham many times.

The South Korean star has played 344 for the London club and has contributed with 136 goals and 76 assists since joining back in 2015.

Should Real Madrid move for the 30-year-old, it could cost them around €70m states the report, although that will be negotiable if the player wants to leave the Premier League side.