Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has lauded Jude Bellingham after the teenager displayed another outstanding performance in the World Cup.

Bellingham has started each of England’s four World Cup matches this campaign and has only further established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, as well as being the most sought-after.

He is expected to cost around £130 million, though that may have increased after the tournament, with the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea all keen on securing the 19-year-old’s signature.

The Birmingham-born talent has already captained Borussia Dortmund several times this season and has netted nine goals for his club in all competitions. He is already regarded as a complete midfielder due to his ability to defend, attack and produce goal contributions.

Ferdinand’s praise for England star

Ferdinand was full of praise for the youngster following his performance against Senegal on Sunday evening, in which he assisted the opening goal. He said on his FIVE YouTube channel: “Bellingham yesterday, what he done, I’ve not seen a 19-year-old young midfielder come into a tournament and absolutely dominate defensively, retrieving the ball but then deciding the game with the right decision, right pass at the right time. It’s ridiculous. He’s an animal, animal.



“There’s no midfielders for England that I’ve seen in my lifetime doing what he’s doing, running Champions League games at the top level and running World Cup games for England, it’s a joke.

He’s anything he wants to be, I’ve spoken to England coaches who had him in youth teams, he’s as good as he is a defensive midfielder as he is attacking midfielder, he can do it all.

“It’ll be interesting to see how his career pans out. Where’s he going? What’s his price now? What is Jude Bellingham’s price now? Where does he go now?”