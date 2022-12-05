Roy Keane slams Brazil’s dancing celebrations as disrespectful to South Korea

Brazil lead South Korea 4-0 in the World Cup Round of 16 tie after a rampant first-half display from the Selecao. 

If Brazil see out their win they will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday, December 9.

After each of the four goals, the players celebrated by dancing, which the South American stars are renowned for doing at both international and club level.

Tottenham Hostpur’s Richarlison netted the third of the night and went as far as to run over to his side’s substitutes and manager, Tite, to perform his signature dance together.

Keane weighs in on celebrations

Manchester United legend Roy Keane expressed his distaste for it in the ITV studio during the interval, saying: “I don’t like this. I know Eni’s made the point about culture… but I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition. It’s 4-0 and they’re doing it every time.

“I don’t mind the first kind of jig, whatever they’re doing, it’s the one after that, and then the manager getting involved with it. No, I’m not happy with it. I don’t think it’s good at all.”

Footage courtesy of ITV.

