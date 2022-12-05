Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

Aston Villa, Fulham and Inter Milan have been mentioned as potential destinations according to a report via Mundo Deportivo.

The 25-year-old Ivory Coast international joined the Spanish club as a free agent at the start of the season but he has not been able to cement his place in the starting lineup.

The physically imposing midfielder clearly not a key part of Xavi Hernandez’s plans at Camp Nou, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to move on in the upcoming windows.

It is no secret that Spurs need to add more quality and depth to their central midfield department, and Kessie could prove to be a quality addition.

The Ivorian is at the peak of his powers right now and Antonio Conte could get the best out of him at the London club.

Given the fact that Barcelona signed him on a free transfer, it is fair to assume that the Spanish outfit will demand a reasonable fee for him.

Furthermore, the Spanish giants are still struggling with their finances, and this is a good opportunity for Tottenham to tempt them into selling the midfielder with a concrete offer in the coming months.

Kessie will add a powerful presence and defensive steel to Conte’s midfield and his arrival will allow the Spurs manager to rotate his midfielders from time to time.

Currently, Spurs are overly reliant on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur. Both players will need some rest after their participation in the World Cup.

Conte will have to bring in reinforcements if he wants to keep his squad fresh and firing during the business end of the season.