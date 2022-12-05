Arsenal are reputedly keen on signing the Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba.

The 20-year-old is highly rated around Europe and PSG are keen on securing his services as well.

According to a report via Calciomercato, the Gunners have made him one of their concrete transfer objectives and it will be interesting to see if they can fend off competition from the French champions and secure his services.

Bamba is a defensive midfielder who can play as a centre-back as well. He could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta has done well to nurture the young talents at Arsenal and he could help Bamba develop into a key first-team player in the future. Furthermore, the Arsenal boss has shown that he is willing to give young players a chance in the first team.

Bamba could be attracted to the idea of moving to Arsenal. He is likely to get more first-team opportunities at the London club as compared to PSG.

The player has a contract with Vitoria until the summer of 2026 and it will be interesting to see if they decide to demand a premium for their prized young talent.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield and defence. While Bamba is a quality talent, they are in need of players who will come in and make an immediate impact.

It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to splash the cash on the 20-year-old in the upcoming windows.