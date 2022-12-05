(Video) Argentina fans bow to Lionel Messi after another monumental performance

Argentina fans couldn’t help but show their admiration for Lionel Messi after he completed another memorable match for his beloved national team.

The Argentines booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals after a 2-1 win against Australia at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

It was a lacklustre first half from both sides until a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led to him opening the scoring in the 35th minute of the game.

In what is expected to be his final major tournament with Argentina, he is doing everything in his power to guide the team to the final and lift the lucrative trophy in Qatar, which would seal perhaps the most extraordinary trophy cabinet in history for a player.

Argentina fans’ love for Messi

The fans made their emotions clear as he went to take a corner kick, take a look below:

