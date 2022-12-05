(Video) Brazil players unveil touching tribute to Pele after Round of 16 win

Brazil came together after their dominant performance against South Korea to display a touching tribute to their nation’s greatest-ever player, Pele. 

The footballing legend has been suffering from a respiratory infection that was “aggravated by Covid”, as confirmed by his family (via Daily Mail). He is also currently receiving chemotherapy treatment for an ongoing battle with cancer.

Pele is regarded as one of the best players to have played the game and is an icon for all players, especially those who grew up in Brazil.

Brazil show support of nation’s icon

The Selecao booked their place in the World Cup 2022 quarter-finals after a dominant display against South Korea. Starman Neymar then brought over a banner showing a picture of Pele, who won the lucrative trophy three times with the national team, to display alongside his teammates.

 

 

