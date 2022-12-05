(Video) Bukayo Saka gives humble response after being compared to Kylian Mbappe

Bukayo Saka does not believe he should be compared to Kylian Mbappe.

The young Arsenal forward, who is playing a key role for Gareth Southgate’s England, is undoubtedly one of the country’s most loved players.

Despite missing a vital penalty kick during the final of the 2020 Euros against Italy, the nation embraced the 21-year-old, who was subjected to racial abuse following his spot-kick shortcoming and has since taken him under their wing.

And judging by his recent response after being compared to Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Mbappe, the 21-year-old is certain to gain even more fans.