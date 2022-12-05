(Video) Bukayo Saka gives humble response after being compared to Kylian Mbappe

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Bukayo Saka does not believe he should be compared to Kylian Mbappe.

The young Arsenal forward, who is playing a key role for Gareth Southgate’s England, is undoubtedly one of the country’s most loved players.

Despite missing a vital penalty kick during the final of the 2020 Euros against Italy, the nation embraced the 21-year-old, who was subjected to racial abuse following his spot-kick shortcoming and has since taken him under their wing.

MORE: Exclusive: Tottenham have tracked 22-year-old in the past, he’s tipped as “great solution” for Spurs

More Stories / Latest News
Video: “I messaged him” – Bukayo Saka opens up about injury to key Arsenal star
(Video) Ivan Perisic nets bullet header vs Japan
Details emerge from burglary involving England star Raheem Sterling as statement dismisses initial reports

And judging by his recent response after being compared to Paris Saint-Germain and France’s Mbappe, the 21-year-old is certain to gain even more fans.

More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.