(Video) Daizen Maeda gives Japan Last 16 lead vs Croatia

Japan have been excellent against Croatia during Monday afternoon’s World Cup Round of Last 16 tie in Qatar.

The Asian side remarkably topped Group E, which, prior to the tournament, was considered ‘the group of death’ due to Spain and Germany’s presence.

Following two wins and just one defeat, Japan’s efforts saw Hansi Flick’s Germany sent crashing out with Spain sneaking through as runners-up.

Now in action against Luka Modric’s Croatia, who were 2018’s runners-up, Japan have continued their sensational form after Celtic striker Daizen Maeda fired his country into a well-deserved first-half lead.