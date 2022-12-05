Video: “I messaged him” – Bukayo Saka opens up about injury to key Arsenal star

Arsenal received the terrible news from the World Cup last week that Gabriel Jesus has picked up an injury and will now return to the London club as his tournament is over.

The forward picked up a knee injury during Brazil’s defeat to Cameroon and has flown back to London to return to Arsenal, with the Evening Standard reporting that a knee specialist is set to look at his injury.

The Brazilian could be out for some time and that will be a huge blow to Arsenal considering how important the 25-year-old has been in helping the Gunners to the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking at a press conference today, Jesus’ Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka stated that he messaged the Brazil star and that it is not good news for the Gunners, highlighting the forward’s importance.

Saka said via Sky Sports: “He’s a very, very, very important player for us. Not good to hear the news. Obviously, I messaged him and I think he’s going to go and see the doctor and see what he needs to do for the next steps. Definitely, it’s not good news when I heard that.”