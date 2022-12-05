(Video) Ivan Perisic nets bullet header vs Japan

Croatia are back on level terms against Japan during Monday afternoon’s World Cup Round of Last knockout tie in Qatar.

The Europeans had fallen behind after Celtic’s Daizen Maeda fired the Asians into the lead during the game’s first half.

However, despite being far from at their best, Croatia are level at one-all after Spurs’ Ivan Perisic fired in a bullet header 10 minutes after the break.

Check out the moment Croatia’s number four scored his country’s most important goal of the tournament, so far.