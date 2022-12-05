Brazil are putting on a show against South Korea and proving why they are the favourites of this year’s World Cup as they lead 4-0 in 37 minutes.

The Selecao are seemingly aiming to get every attacker on the scoresheet as Lucas Paqueta has just joined Vinicius Jr, Neymar and Richarlison as tonight’s goalscorers so far.

Brazil’s place in the quarter-finals is all-but-confirmed and their opponents look deflated after conceding four goals in the first-half. If they can see out the win, they will face Croatia on December 9.

Take a look at Paqueta’s first World Cup goal below:

