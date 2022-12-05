(Video) Neymar doubles Brazil’s lead against South Korea in only 12 minutes

Neymar netted Brazil’s second goal of the game to double their lead in only the 12th minute of the match.

The Round of 16 tie offers the lucrative prospect of a quarter-final match with Croatia on Friday after they defeated Japan on penalties this afternoon.

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring in the seventh minute before a foul in the box led to a Brazil penalty, which was neatly converted by the Paris Saint-Germain star as he slotted it in the bottom right corner.

Take a look at Neymar’s goal below:

Footage courtesy of ITV Sport. 

