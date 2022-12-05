Video: Real Madrid star puts Brazil ahead with composed finish vs South Korea

Brazil have taken the lead in their last 16 clash with South Korea thanks to a wonderfully composed finish from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr.

Brazil are the favourites to win the competition and will play Croatia should they qualify for the quarter-finals. That looks highly likely now as the five-time champions have gotten off to the perfect start in the early stages.

The goal came when Raphinha went on a run down the right before pulling the ball back. It eventually found its way to Vinicius Jr, who stayed composed before finishing wonderfully.

Take your time.

Pick your spot.

@vinijr puts Brazil in the lead inside 10 minutes with this class finish!