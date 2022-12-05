Video: Real Madrid star puts Brazil ahead with composed finish vs South Korea

International Football
Posted by

Brazil have taken the lead in their last 16 clash with South Korea thanks to a wonderfully composed finish from Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. 

Brazil are the favourites to win the competition and will play Croatia should they qualify for the quarter-finals. That looks highly likely now as the five-time champions have gotten off to the perfect start in the early stages.

The goal came when Raphinha went on a run down the right before pulling the ball back. It eventually found its way to Vinicius Jr, who stayed composed before finishing wonderfully.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Neymar doubles Brazil’s lead against South Korea in only 12 minutes
Alan Shearer thinks Croatia star would look good playing for Newcastle
Brazilian youngster set to reject Wolves and join West Ham United
More Stories Vinicius Jr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.