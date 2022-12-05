Video: Spurs star Richarlison scores another goal of the tournament contender

Brazil have put South Korea to the sword in the first half of their last 16 tie as the five-time champions have stormed into a 3-0 lead in the opening 30 minutes.

The first goal came after just seven minutes thanks to a lovely goal from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and that lead was doubled just five minutes after that from the penalty spot – which Neymar converted.

The third, however, was another goal of the tournament contender from Tottenham’s Richarlison – adding to his one early in the tournament against Serbia – which can be seen below.