Video: Spurs star Richarlison scores another goal of the tournament contender

Brazil have put South Korea to the sword in the first half of their last 16 tie as the five-time champions have stormed into a 3-0 lead in the opening 30 minutes.
The first goal came after just seven minutes thanks to a lovely goal from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and that lead was doubled just five minutes after that from the penalty spot – which Neymar converted.
The third, however, was another goal of the tournament contender from Tottenham’s Richarlison – adding to his one early in the tournament against Serbia – which can be seen below.
"Eye-catching, intricate… typically Brazilian!" ???
How good is Richarlison for this Brazil side?! ?#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/IbJbKku3j2
— ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 5, 2022
Brazil just makes it look too easy ?
Richarlison makes it 3-0 in the first half ?? pic.twitter.com/6vLfkeisna
— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 5, 2022
GOAL – BRAZIL ?? – 29'
Ruthless from Brazil as they cut South Korea open, before Richarlison applies the finish
? Watch live now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer: https://t.co/JYf06cJLAe
? Live updates: https://t.co/9QNQp3fJ4k#FifaWorldCup #BRAKOR #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/1djcPX24Ih
— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 5, 2022