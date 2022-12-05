Video: Spurs star Richarlison scores another goal of the tournament contender

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Brazil have put South Korea to the sword in the first half of their last 16 tie as the five-time champions have stormed into a 3-0 lead in the opening 30 minutes. 

The first goal came after just seven minutes thanks to a lovely goal from Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr and that lead was doubled just five minutes after that from the penalty spot – which Neymar converted.

The third, however, was another goal of the tournament contender from Tottenham’s Richarlison – adding to his one early in the tournament against Serbia – which can be seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Real Madrid star puts Brazil ahead with composed finish vs South Korea
(Video) Neymar doubles Brazil’s lead against South Korea in only 12 minutes
Alan Shearer thinks Croatia star would look good playing for Newcastle
More Stories Richarlison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.