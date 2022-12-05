West Ham now willing to accept bids for 6ft 2in star

West Ham United will not stand in Craig Dawson’s way if fresh January offers come in for him.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the veteran centre-back, who has just six months left on his deal, is a strong candidate to leave the Hammers in the New Year.

Dawson came close to leaving London last summer with Wolves the closest to signing due to the defender’s preference to move closer to his family, however, even though the proposed deal collapsed, the Hammers’ number 15 could see his wish granted once the winter window opens in a few weeks’ time.

