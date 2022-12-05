French journalist highlights possible weakness that makes England favourites for World Cup quarter-final clash

Julien Laurens believes England look the favourites for this weekend’s World Cup quarter-final tie with France.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the clip below, Laurens explains that one weakness of this France side is that they’re a little overly reliant on Kylian Mbappe to work his magic up front.

The French journalist noted that it often seems to be the case that Les Bleus players will look to pass to Mbappe as quickly as possible, so it’s not yet clear how the team will cope if the Paris Saint-Germain forward has an off-day.

Whereas with England, there is the threat of Phil Foden on one side and Bukayo Saka on the other, as well as Harry Kane in the middle…

France won the World Cup in 2018, and look in decent shape to retain the trophy, but it’s clear that England are improving all the time and have to be taken seriously as contenders as well.

Gareth Southgate continues to do fine work with this Three Lions squad, and it will be interesting to see if they can take advantage of this possible France weakness on Saturday.

