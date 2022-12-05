Manchester United making progress on transfer to replace key figure

Manchester United are reportedly looking set to seal the transfer of Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

The experienced Switzerland international has had a fine career in the Bundesliga, and he’s also earned 79 caps for the Swiss national team, including at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

According to Bild, as translated by the Manchester Evening News, it now looks like Sommer is preparing to move to the Premier League when his contract expires in the summer.

It seems the Red Devils would be at the front of the queue for Sommer’s signature, with the club even perhaps prepared to make the 33-year-old their new number one to replace David de Gea.

De Gea is a legendary figure at Old Trafford, so this would be a big call by Erik ten Hag if he does decide to make this change.

Sommer is a fine ‘keeper, though, and may well be seen as a better fit for Ten Hag’s style of play, which involves a lot of build-up and the ability to play out from the back.