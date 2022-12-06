According to Leeds All Over, Alfie McCalmont is expected to depart Leeds United on loan during the January transfer window, with St Mirren having the best chance of finalizing a deal.

The 22-year-old has previously played for The Whites’ first team under Marcelo Bielsa, earning his League Cup debut in a 3-0 victory over Salford in 2019. This season, he has been training frequently with Jesse Marsch.

The report said: “St Mirren are the side most likely to seal a deal in the new year, with the Scottish Premiership side managed by McCalmont’s former manager elsewhere, Stephen Robinson.

“Robinson was in charge when McCalmont moved to Morecambe last season, with the midfielder’s best form coming in the first two-thirds of the season when the 47-year-old was at the helm.”