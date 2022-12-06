Agents Trent and Henderson won’t leave Bellingham alone… Jude could make Liverpool midfield best on the planet

If Jude Bellingham doesn’t sign for Liverpool, it’s going to really, really sting.

Has there ever been so much hype about a potential signing? Has a player ever been so openly tapped up whilst on international duty?!

Everywhere the 19-year-old has gone in Qatar, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have followed.

So much so, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder even posted this viral tweet about Liverpool’s captain following England’s Last 16 victory over Senegal.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenburg have confirmed the Reds are ‘pushing, pushing, pushing’ for Bellingham, although undoubtedly Manchester City and Real Madrid will fight tooth and nail for his coveted signature.

The question is, will the pull of Jurgen Klopp and England team-mates Trent and Hendo be enough…?

Will FSG or whoever is potentially buying Liverpool spend the €100-150m it will take to secure him?

The money is incredible, but Bellingham is generational and is about as sure a thing as you can get. He’s already in the top five midfielders on the planet. Can you imagine him next to the likes of Thiago, Fabinho and Hendo? An ageing midfield would instantly look like a completely world-class one.