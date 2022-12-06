Exclusive: Arsenal transfer target has not given his word to Barcelona or any other club

Arsenal fans will be pleased to hear that the race for the transfer of Youri Tielemans currently remains open, with the Leicester City midfielder not giving his word to Barcelona or any other club.

The Belgium international has shone at the King Power Stadium, but is now just months away from becoming a free agent as he nears the end of his contract with the Foxes.

One imagines there’ll be plenty of top teams showing an interest in Tielemans, with Barcelona recently confirming they’d be in the market for free agents again in the summer of 2023 after the success of signings like Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen ahead of this season.

Tielemans could be another ideal target for the Catalan giants, but Fabrizio Romano has previously written for CaughtOffside about Arsenal’s interest in the 25-year-old.

In the latest edition of Romano’s Daily Briefing, the transfer news expert makes it clear that Tielemans has not given his word to any club just yet, with nothing advanced with Barca as things stand.

“Tielemans has not given his word to any club, yet,” Romano said. “It’s still open and he will decide at the right moment.

“Barcelona are linked to all the free agent players on the market as they always monitor the free agents market, but it’s not something advanced as things stand.”

Arsenal could do with a signing like Tielemans in midfield to give them more options in that department, with Mikel Arteta currently lacking depth behind Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka.

Still, it’s not easy to say no to Barcelona if they come calling, so it will be interesting to see if Arteta and Edu and co. can still persuade Tielemans to move to the Emirates Stadium and trust in their project if they also face competition from the Nou Camp.