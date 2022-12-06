Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal and a report from Fichajes claims that the Gunners will have to pay a fee of around €70 million to secure his services.

The Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows the player from his time at Manchester City and he likes the German international. It will be interesting to see if he can convince the club hierarchy to splash out on the German winger in the upcoming windows.

The 26-year-old was a key player for Manchester City during his time in the Premier League and he could be an excellent acquisition for Arsenal as well.

Arsenal are currently overly reliant on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as their wingers and Arteta could definitely use more quality in that department.

Sane has not been a regular starter for the Bavarian giants this season and he has started just eight league matches for Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

A player of his quality will want to play regular first-team football and if the German champions cannot provide him with that opportunity, he should look to move on.

Sane is at the peak of his powers right now and he could transform Arsenal in the final third with his pace, directness and flair.

There is no doubt that Sane is a proven match-winner, and he could give Arsenal an edge in the title race.

The German international has 10 goals across all competitions this season.