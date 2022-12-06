Atletico Madrid CEO Gil Marin has confirmed the club’s intentions to listen to offers for Joao Felix.

The forward cost the Spanish giants £113 million, the fourth-highest transfer in football, but has failed to live up to the whopping price tag since he completed the move in 2019.

Felix’s style of play does not overly suit Diego Simeone’s, hence why his days at Atletico look numbered. Simeone opts for a defence, risk-free tactical approach, whereas the 23-year-old is a pacey and skilful attacker, eager to score and dribble past opponents.

After tasting La Liga glory by winning the title in 2021, things went downhill in Madrid. This season, they are already out of all European competitions and sit third in the table – 13 points behind first-placed Barcelona.

Now, it’s expected that the Portugal will depart Spain in the coming months. Given his impressive performances in the World Cup, he may find a suitable destination as soon as the winter.

Atleti will allow Felix to leave

The CEO addressed the situation and has seemingly accepted Felix’s desire to leave. Marin also confirmed the board will be open to bids.