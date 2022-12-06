West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic admits he was ‘unhappy’ during his spell at London Stadium.

The 25-year-old is currently at World Cup with his national team as Croatia advanced to quarterfinals after beating Japan after penalty shootouts.

Vlasic is enjoying his loan spell in Torino as he has already become one of the most important players for his new team.

“Sometimes, it happens. I was there for nine months. I didn’t play, (and) I was unhappy. Therefore, I tried to go where I would get playing time,” says Vlasic, explaining his decision to join Torino on loan four months ago.

“But I’m still a West Ham player, let’s see what happens in the summer.” – said Vlasic.

The Croatian star admits he still has soft spot for his former club CSKA Moscow and admits a potential return in the future could be on cards.

“Of course! I love Moscow. I have only good memories of CSKA,” adds Vlasic, who set West Ham back £25 million in the summer of 2021.

“Who knows what will happen in the future. But now, of course, I’m a fan of CSKA. I watched the game with Spartak and the matches with Zenit. When I get a chance, I definitely watch (CSKA play).”