Brazil star with same agent as Guimaraes could seal Newcastle switch in 2023

Newcastle United still have a chance of landing Vasco da Gama’s Andrey Santos, despite serious interest from Chelsea, as the Brazilian wonderkid shares the same agent as Bruno Guimaraes.

Both Chelsea and Barcelona have been heavily linked with the 18-year-old recently, with the Evening Standard reporting that the Blues were in advanced talks over a £12m deal last week.

However, Newcastle are not out of the race as the Magpies have a good relationship with Bertolucci Sport – the agency that works with Bruno Guimaraes and Santos.

This could possibly play a part in a potential deal and the club could even get the midfielder involved to get it over the line.

There is a long way to go in the race for Andrey Santos as many clubs chase the 18-year-old ahead of the January window.