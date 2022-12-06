Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

According to a report from CalcioMercato, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the 26-year-old right-back.

Dumfries has been excellent for Inter Milan since joining the club from PSV Eindhoven and he is considered an indispensable asset for the Italian giants.

However, Inter Milan are going through financial difficulties right now and the report adds that they will find it difficult to turn down an offer of around €50 million for the full-back.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United could use a quality right back and Dumfries would be an excellent acquisition.

The 26-year-old has proven himself at the club level and for his country. He has five goals and six assists to his name across all competitions for club and country this season.

The player is entering his peak years and he is likely to improve further with experience and coaching. The reported €50 million price would be a premium for the defender, but he certainly has the quality and potential to justify the outlay in the long run.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea and Manchester United are willing to follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for Dumfries in the coming weeks.

The report adds that the player is happy to stay at Inter Milan until the summer transfer window, but the club may not be able to hold on to him beyond January If a substantial offer comes in when the transfer window reopens.