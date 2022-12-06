Chelsea duo expected to leave, with one of three transfer targets to replace them

Chelsea reportedly look set to lose both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho when their contracts expire at the end of this season, according to Simon Phillips.

Kante and Jorginho have been key players in Chelsea’s midfield in recent years, but it might now be time for the Blues to move on and rebuild in that department with some younger players.

It seems that’s the plan, with Phillips explaining that it currently looks like both of those players will leave, with a trio of targets being considered to replace them.

Chelsea will most likely sign just one of the three players, with Ajax’s Edson Alvarez, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer the three being considered by the west London giants, according to Phillips.

Chelsea have gone through a lot of changes in recent times, with Todd Boehly purchasing the club from Roman Abramovich earlier this year.

Since then, a number of new players have come in, while Graham Potter also replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager.

Kante and Jorginho leaving and being replaced would continue the big changes being made at Chelsea as they enter into a new era.

