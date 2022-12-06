“Chelsea made a huge, huge mistake” – former CFC star slams transfer decision that could prove costly

Chelsea have been criticised for making a “huge, huge mistake” when they let Declan Rice go as a youngster.

The England international is currently a key player for Gareth Southgate’s side at the 2022 World Cup, having gone from strength to strength since leaving Chelsea’s academy and coming up through the ranks at West Ham instead.

Rice now looks like one of the finest midfield players in Europe and if he leaves West Ham it will surely be for huge money.

Frank Leboeuf, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their World Cup Free-To-Play Halftime Quiz, admitted he felt his old club made a huge mistake allowing Rice to leave all those years ago, as he tipped the 23-year-old as the future of England’s midfield.

Leboeuf said: “Declan Rice really is the future of England. Chelsea made a huge, huge mistake in letting him go all those years ago.”

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will re-sign Rice, but Fabrizio Romano has recently provided an intriguing update on the saga in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing.

The journalist made it clear Rice had decided not to sign a new contract with West Ham, and that he was likely to leave at the end of this season.

The player himself also dropped a clear hint he wanted to move on to bigger things by referencing his England teammates playing in the Champions League and competing for major trophies.