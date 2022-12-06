Chelsea transfer target’s agent hints at “hope” of getting him a move

The agent of Inter Milan right-back and Chelsea transfer target Denzel Dumfries has spoken about getting her client a move in the near future.

Dumfries is currently impressing at the 2022 World Cup with the Dutch national team, having also performed well in his time in Serie A so far.

It seems likely that Dumfries’ fine form will earn him a big move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealing in a recent CaughtOffside column that Chelsea have been interested in him since the summer.

Now Romano has quoted the 26-year-old’s agent Rafaela Pimenta as saying that she hopes the player’s value doesn’t rise too much in the near future or it’s going to make a transfer more difficult.

See below for the quote, which suggests Pimenta is very much keen on getting Dumfries a move soon, which is surely good news for Chelsea…

Denzel Dumfries’ agent when asked on potential move to Premier League club: “I hope his value doesn’t increase — otherwise it will be difficult to transfer him”, Rafaela Pimenta tells @SkySport ??? #transfers pic.twitter.com/sWchf8EX4x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 5, 2022

Dumfries looks like he’d be a fine addition to Graham Potter’s squad, especially since Reece James picked up an injury and exposed the club’s lack of depth in that area of the pitch.

Dumfries will be in action for the Netherlands again when they take on Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final on Friday.

