Chelsea preparing January bid for €40m star that Graham Potter wants

Chelsea are said to be preparing a bid for AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer as the Premier League club looks to add another midfielder to their squad.

Blues boss Graham Potter is said to want another midfielder in his squad and Bennacer is one of a few options that could be signed in January.

Todofichajes are reporting that Chelsea have taken advantage of meetings with AC Milan over the signing of Hakim Ziyech and are now preparing a bid for Bennacer in January, which could cost them up to €40m.

Bennacer has been with AC Milan since 2019 and has a contract until 2024 – which he does not plan to renew. Therefore, January is one of the last periods in which Milan can sell the midfielder with next summer being the latest.

The Algeria international is a defensive midfielder, who can also play in central areas further up the pitch. This area has been one of concern for Chelsea of late and the 25-year-old could certainly help them now and in the future.