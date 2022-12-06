Chelsea target’s agent provides future update and confirms transfer interest from “top clubs”

The agent of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol insists there is no hurry to resolve the Croatia international’s future amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea and other big clubs.

The talented 20-year-old has showed himself to be one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times, with Fabrizio Romano confirming in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that Chelsea were interested in him in the summer and remain interested in him now.

The Blues would do well to bring in Gvardiol as a long-term successor to veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, while Kalidou Koulibaly has not made the most convincing start since he moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Still, it seems Gvardiol’s future is not close to being decided, though his agent told Florian Plettenberg that big clubs have shown an interest in him…

??(1/2) Excl. #Gvardiol: His agent Marjan Sisic about his future: „Regarding a possible transfer in summer 2023 we are not in a hurry and I can make clear that there are no pre-agreements with any clubs.“ @SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/BMLzb4DebX — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 5, 2022

Chelsea fans will hope this means their club is one of the names in the mix for Gvardiol’s signature, but it may be that we’ll have to wait a bit longer to know for sure what’s going to happen with this particular transfer saga.